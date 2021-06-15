Resident Evil Village Gets DLC, Resident Evil Re:Verse Gets Launch Next Month

Those who purchase Resident Evil Village get free access to Resident Evil Re:Verse multiplayer game

CAPCOM revealed during its E3 presentation on Monday that it has started development on additional DLC for the Resident Evil Village game. The company also revealed that Resident Evil Re:Verse , a new multiplayer game for PS4, Xbox One, and PC that bundled with Resident Evil Village , will start its service in July. The game is set after the story of Resident Evil 7: biohazard .

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game released on May 7 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia) platforms.

CAPCOM describes the game's story: [Spoilers for Resident Evil 7: biohazard , highlight to read.] Taking place a few years after the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7: biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife, Mia, seem to have finally found peace after the horrifying events they endured at the Baker family's plantation house. Despite putting the past behind them, a surprising yet familiar face returns in the form of Chris Redfield… whose shocking actions ultimately cause Ethan to end up in a mysterious, snow-covered village..

Resident Evil 7: biohazard , the previous game in the franchise, shipped for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil .