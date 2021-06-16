Neptunia, Senran Kagura Crossover Game's Video Previews Moves

Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune PS4 action RPG ships on August 26

The official website for Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune , the crossover action RPG for the Senran Kagura and Hyperdimension Neptunia franchises, began streaming a new video on Thursday. The video shows some of the different moves available for some of the characters, including Asuka, Homura, Yumi, and Miyabi.

Compile Heart announced the game earlier this year on March 8. The game will ship for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 26. Tamsoft is developing the game.

Marvelous established a new subsidiary called Honey∞Parade Games in May 2017 to focus on the production and promotion of the Senran Kagura series. Series producer Kenichirō Takaki previously headed the subsidiary before he left Marvelous.

Idea Factory International most recently released Compile Heart 's Neptunia ReVerse ( Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse ) game on the PlayStation 5 on June 8 and 11 in North America and Europe, respectively. The game shipped on December 17 in Japan.

