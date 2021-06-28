Model Norika Fujiwara Joins Otoppe Musical Film as Guest Cast

The official website for Gekijо̄ban Otoppe Papa Don't Cry , the new movie musical for the Otoppe children's anime, revealed on Monday that model Norika Fujiwara will guest star in the film as the original character Utaune XVI. The character is the queen of the Utaune Comet, which will pass by Otoppe Town. Fujiwara will also perform the film's titular insert song "Papa Don't Cry" at the end of the movie.

The film will open in Japan on October 15.

The guest cast also includes (clockwise from upper left in image above) Takumi Saitou as Minister Rararatta of the Utaune Comet, Eriko Watanabe and Miho Kimura of the comedian duo Asagaya Shimai as Utaune residents Eriko Suisui and Miho Suisui, comedian Mitsunori Fukuda as Fukubi, and actress MoeMi as Utaune resident Vanguard Suisui.

In the film, the Otoppe Windy will become a "dad" and raise an Otoppe named Lilu who looks just like him.

Kurumi Inagaki will play the new character Lilu. The returning cast from the television anime includes: Yuka Iguchi as Windy, Misaki Kuno as Sina, and Hidetoshi Nishijima as Westy.

Takashi Iitsuka ( The World Yamizukan ) is directing the film. Kunihito Mukо̄da is writing the script. Isao Yoshida is composing the music. pH Studio is handling the CG animation, and ROBOT is producing the film.

The Otoppe anime premiered on NHK E-tele in 2017. The series follows Sina, who aims to be the best DJ in the world, and the mysterious Otoppe creatures who are created from sound.

