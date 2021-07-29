Blue Reflection: Second Light Game Launches in West on November 9

Trailer streamed for PS4, Switch, PC game

KOEI Tecmo Games announced on Thursday that it will release Gust 's Blue Reflection Tie ("Tie" written with the character for "emperor") game in the West for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam under the title Blue Reflection: Second Light on November 9. The company streamed an announcment trailer:

The game will get a limited edition on NIS America 's online store, and it will include a B2 cloth poster, academy notebook-styled photo album, Everyone's Memories Album art book, acrylic mini character charms, costume for Ao: Ryza Style download code, and collector's box.

Gust will release the game in Japan on October 21 for PS4 and Switch.

The game stars Kanako Yanagihara as Ao Hoshizaki, Tomoyo Takayanagi as Kokoro Utsubo, Yū Serizawa as Yuki Kinjou, Maki Kawase as Rena Miyauchi, and Yūki Takada as Hinata Shirai.

Gust describes the game:

"In that final summer, we set out on a journey to find out what was truly important." In a school isolated and adrift, the story begins of these girls' ties.

The franchise is also getting an upcoming game titled Blue Reflection Sun ("Sun" written with the character for "resplendent") that will launch for smartphones and PC.

Blue Reflection Ray , the television anime of Gust 's Blue Reflection ( Blue Reflection - Maboroshi ni Mau Shōjo no Ken ) role-playing game, premiered on April 9, and will air for two cours . Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The staff canceled the show's Blu-ray Disc releases in Japan for "various reasons."

The original game launched for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan in March 2017 for PS4 and PlayStation Vita.

Mel Kishida ( Sound of the Sky , Hana-Saku Iroha , Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland ) designed the characters for the game and was also credited as supervisor, while Keiichi Sigsawa ( Kino's Journey , Allison ), Yūsaku Igarashi ( Nogizaka Haruka no Himitsu ), and Kōji Natsumi ( Hazakura ga Kita Natsu , Girly Airforce ) were in charge of series scripts.

