JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World's Ko Hiratori Launches New Manga

Isekai manga about Kabukicho hostess launches August 27

The September issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Rex magazine revealed on Tuesday that Ko Hiratori will launch a new manga titled Kabukicho no Jōō Aina, Kyūkyoku no Sekkyaku Skill de Isekai no Ō ni Naru (Aina, the Queen of Kabukicho, Becomes a Lord in Another World Through Her Top-Class Customer-Facing Skills) in the magazine's next issue on August 27. The manga will focus on a Kabukicho hostess who reincarnates into a fantasy world. Akiha will draw the manga.

Hiratori is the author of the JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World ( JK Haru wa Isekai de Shōfu ni Natta , pictured at right) story. Hiratori began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2016, and Hayakawa Publishing publishes the novels in print in Japan with illustrations by shimano . J-Novel Club is releasing the original novels in English.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the novels' manga adaptation by J-ta Yamada , and will begin releasing it in August under its Ghost Ship adult imprint. Yamada launched the manga on Shinchosha and Manga Ōkoku's Utsutsu website in June 2019. Shinchosha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 8.

