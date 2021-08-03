Kengo Hanazawa, Hirochi Maki, Hideki Arai Each Launch New Manga in Grand Jump

Manga launch in 3 separate issues in September-October

This year's 17th issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kengo Hanazawa , Hideki Arai , and Hirochi Maki will each launch a new manga in the magazine in three separate issues. Hanazawa's manga is tentatively titled Seireishi , and will launch in the magazine's 19th issue on September 1. Arai's manga is tentatively titled Pangaea ne , and will launch in the 20th issue on September 15. Maki's manga is tentatively titled Down Times! , and will launch in the 21st issue on October 6.

Hanazawa launched the I am a Hero manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2009, and ended the series in 2017 with 22 volumes. The manga inspired two spinoff series. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in April 2016. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in North America. Denpa is also publishing Hanazawa's Under Ninja manga.

Arai's Itoshi no Irene manga previously inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in September 2018. Arai's Miyamoto kara Kimi e (From Miyamoto to You) manga also inspired a live-action series in 2018.

Kodansha Comics digitally published Maki's Is Kichijoji the Only Place to Live? ( Kichijōji dake ga Sumitai Machi Desu ka? ) manga in English. The manga inspired a live-action series in October 2016. Maki's Itsuka Tiffany de Chōshoku o ( It will be breakfast at Tiffany some day. ) manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in October 2015.