Voice Actress Rina Hidaka Diagnosed With COVID-19
posted on by Egan Loo
Hidaka developed fever on Saturday morning, tested positive right after
Voice actress Rina Hidaka announced on Saturday that she tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Her agency Office Osawa elaborated that she had a fever of 37.5°C (99.5°F) on Saturday morning, so she went directly to a hospital to take a PCR test. She is now undergoing treatment under the guidance of her doctors and health center.
Sources: Rina Hidaka's Twitter account, Office Osawa via Otakomu