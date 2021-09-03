Laid-Back Camp: Have a Nice Day! Game's Opening Streamed With Asaka's Theme Song

PS4/Switch game launches on November 11 after delay

The official website for Yurucamp Have a Nice Day! , MAGES ' PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch game based on Afro 's Laid-Back Camp ( Yurucamp ) manga, began streaming the game's opening movie. The video features the game's opening theme song "See the Light" by Asaka .

The game will launch on November 11, after being delayed from September 30 due to various circumstances.

The "gentle camping adventure" game will have normal, limited, and download editions. The limited edition will include a Choro-Q pullback car toy of Rin and her scooter and a game soundtrack.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018. The "slow outdoor manga" follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered in January 2020. The second season of the anime premiered in January. The franchise is getting an anime film titled Eiga Yurukyan△ in 2022.

Gemdrops released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen) VR game on March 4, and released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen) VR game on April 8.