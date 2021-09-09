Live-Action I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die Show Casts Hikaru Takahashi

Takahashi plays protagonist Yuri Kariya in spring 2022 horror comedy

The official website for the live-action series of Umi Shiina 's I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die ( Aono-kun ni Sawaritai kara Shinitai ) manga revealed on Friday that Hikaru Takahashi (seen below) will play protagonist Yuri Kariya.

Shori Sato (seen below), a member of Japanese boy band Sexy Zone, will star in the show as Ryūhei Aono.

Sumisu is directing the series, and Shinya Tamada is writing the scripts. Socket is producing the project.

The series will premiere on WOWOW in spring 2022.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

I would die if it would allow me to touch you. That is my love. Airhead Yuri-chan and her boyfriend Aono-kun had a perfectly normal relationship until one day Aono-kun suddenly “passed away” … They will never be bound together, and they cannot even touch. This is their difficult and almost too sincere love story.

Shiina launched the manga in Afternoon in December 2016. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on May 21, and ented its final arc with the volume. Kodansha Comics published the seventh volume in English on March 30.