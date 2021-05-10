I Want to Hold Aono-kun so Badly I Could Die Manga Gets Live-Action Show in 2022

WOWOW announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action television series adaptation of Umi Shiina 's I Want to Hold Aono-kun so Badly I Could Die ( Aono-kun ni Sawaritai kara Shinitai ) manga that will premiere in spring 2022. Shori Sato , a member of Japanese boy band Sexy Zone, will star in the show.

Sumisu is directing the series, and Shinya Tamada is penning the script.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

I would die if it would allow me to touch you. That is my love. Airhead Yuri-chan and her boyfriend Aono-kun had a perfectly normal relationship until one day Aono-kun suddenly “passed away” … They will never be bound together, and they cannot even touch. This is their difficult and almost too sincere love story.

Shiina launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in December 2016. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume last September, and will publish the eighth volume on May 21. Kodansha Comics published the seventh volume in English on March 30.



Source: Comic Natalie