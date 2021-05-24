I Want to Hold Aono-kun so Badly I Could Die Manga Enters Final Arc

The July issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Tuesday that the arc that began with the eighth volume of Umi Shiina 's I Want to Hold Aono-kun so Badly I Could Die ( Aono-kun ni Sawaritai kara Shinitai ) manga will be the manga's final arc.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

I would die if it would allow me to touch you. That is my love. Airhead Yuri-chan and her boyfriend Aono-kun had a perfectly normal relationship until one day Aono-kun suddenly “passed away” … They will never be bound together, and they cannot even touch. This is their difficult and almost too sincere love story.

Shiina launched the manga in Afternoon in December 2016. Kodansha Comics published the seventh volume in English on March 30.

WOWOW is producing a live-action series based on the manga that will premiere in spring 2022.