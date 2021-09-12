Shonen Jump Launches Maporo 3-Gō's PPPPPP Manga

Music-themed series launches on Saturday

This year's 41st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that it will launch Maporo 3-Gō's PPPPPP manga in the magazine's next issue on Saturday (Monday, September 20 is a holiday in Japan). The story will center on seven children who are born from the piano genius Gakuon Otogami.

Maporo 3-Gō's "Hoshi no Alien ni Doryokushō" (Consolation Prize for the Alien of the Star) one-shot manga won Shonen Jump 's "Jump Shinsekai Mangashō" award in January 2020. Maporo 3-Gō was 23 years old at the time.