Drawn & Quarterly Publishes Murasaki Yamada's Talk To My Back Manga

Drawn & Quarterly announced on September 9 that it will publish a compiled edition of Murasaki Yamada 's Talk To My Back manga in English. The book will have 368 pages and will retail for US$29.95. Drawn & Quarterly plans to release the manga in July 2022. Ryan Holmberg is translating the book.

An excerpt from the solicitation reads:

Set in an apartment complex on the outskirts of Tokyo, Yamada Murasaki's Talk To My Back (1981–84) explores the fraying of Japan's suburban middle-class dreams through a woman's relationship with her two daughters as they mature and assert their independence, and with her husband, who works late and sees his wife as little more than a domestic servant.

The manga serialized in Garo in the early 1980s.

Yamada was born in Tokyo in 1948 and was a prominent feminist manga creator, essayist, and poet. She passed away in May 2009 while working as a professor at Kyoto Seika University .

Yamada made her debut in Mushi Production's alternative manga magazine COM in 1969. Her work later appeared in Seirindo's Monthly Manga Garo magazine and similar alternative-press publications. Among Yamada's titles were Shōwaru-Neko , Ai no Katachi , and Shinkirari . She once ran for a seat in Japan's House of Councillors as part of the Chikyū Club political organization in 1989.

