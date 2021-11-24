Live-Action BL Metamorphosis Film Unveils Cast, Staff, Summer 2022 Opening

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of Kaori Tsurutani 's BL Metamorphosis ( Metamorphose no Engawa ) manga revealed the film's cast, staff and summer 2022 opening date on Thursday. The site also revealed a still for the film.

Mana Ashida (left in image above) stars in the film as Urara, while Nobuko Miyamoto (right) stars as Ichinoi.

Shunsuke Kariyama is directing the film, with a script by Yoshikazu Okada. Hidehiro Kawano , Yutaka Tanito, and Hiroko Ōgura are credited as producers.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story of the first volume:

Ichinoi, a 75-year-old woman living a peaceful life, unwittingly buys a Boy's Love manga one day…and is fascinated by what she finds inside. When she returns to the bookstore to buy the next volume, the high school girl working there–Urara, a seasoned BL fan–notices a budding fangirl when she sees one. When Urara offers to help Ichinoi explore this whole new world of fiction, the two dive into BL fandom together, and form an unlikely friendship along the way.

Tsurutani launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website in November 2017, and ended it in October 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth and final volume on January 9 along with Tsurutani's 2007-2015 short story collection. Seven Seas Entertainment published the fifth volume on September 21.

The manga topped the list of manga for female readers in the 2019 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook. The manga ranked sixth in the 12th Manga Taisho in 2019, and also earned the New Face Award in the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2019.