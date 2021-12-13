CUE! Anime's 4th, 5th Promo Videos Highlight Bird, Flower Groups

Voice actress training series premieres on January 7

The official YouTube channel for the television anime of Liber Entertainment's CUE! voice actress-training smartphone game began streaming the show's fourth and fifth promotional videos on Wednesday and Monday. The videos highlight characters from the Bird and Flower groups.

Bird

Flower

The anime will premiere on January 7 in the late-night Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and other channels.

The anime stars:

Shin Katagai ( Re:Stage! Dream Days ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company and Graphinica . Tatsuhiko Urahata is supervising the series scripts, and Motohiro Taniguchi is designing the characters based on Shiso's original designs. Rie Nishimura is the sub-character designer. Ryosuke Nakanishi ( High School DxD , Kuroko's Basketball ) is composing the music at Pony Canyon and APDREAM .

In the game, the player takes on the role of a manager of 16 aspiring voice actresses at a small voice-acting agency. Liber launched the game on iOS and Android devices in October 2019. The game temporarily ended service on April 30 so the staff can "put forth every effort to improve the game."