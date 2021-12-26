Type-Moon's Mahōtsukai no Yoru: Witch on the Holy Night Game Gets Anime Film by ufotable

Type-Moon 's visual novel PC game Mahōtsukai no Yoru: Witch on the Holy Night is getting an anime film adaptation by ufotable ( The Garden of Sinners , Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel ).





Kinoko Nasu ( The Garden of Sinners , Fate ) penned the scenario for the game after writing an unpublished novel, and Type-Moon veteran Hirokazu Koyama created the graphics. Type-Moon developed and released the game on April 12, 2012.

In the story set in the late 1980s, high school student Sōjūrō Shizuki arrives in the city from the countryside and meets the apprentice witch Aoko Aozaki and the witch Alice Kuonji. The three end up living together in an old mansion.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Mantan Web