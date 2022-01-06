News
Birdie Wing Golf Anime Unveils 2 Videos, More Staff, April Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-, Bandai Namco Pictures' new original golf television anime, unveiled two new promotional videos, more staff, the opening theme song title, the Tokyo TV April premiere, and a new visual for the anime on Friday. The videos below highlight the two main characters Eve and Aoi, respectively.
As previously revealed, Kohmi Hirose will perform the anime's opening theme song, titled "Venus Line."
The new staff members include:
- Character Concept: Bandai Namco Studio (Scarlet Nexus, The [email protected])
- Character Design: Kei Ajiki
- Golf Course Design/Concept Art: Shin Misawa
- Art Design: Toshiyuki Sakae
- Art Director: Minoru Akiba, Shin Maeda
- Color Design: Tomoe Takaya
- Director of Photography: Koujirou Hayashi
- Editing: Kumiko Sakamoto
- Audio Director: Hajime Takakuwa
- Sound Effects: Shizuo Kurahashi
Bandai Namco Pictures describes the anime as a youth story centering on two young women golfers named Eve and Aoi Amawashi. The two come from completely different backgrounds, and have the completely opposite play styles, and together they will shake the world of golf.
Akari Kitō plays Eve, while Asami Seto plays Aoi Amawashi. Other cast members include:
- Ami Koshimizu as Amane Shinjо̄
- Akira Sekine as Lily Lipman
- Toru Furuya as Reiya Amuro
- Shūichi Ikeda as Leo Millafoden
Takayuki Inagaki (Desert Punk, Rosario + Vampire, Chio's School Road, Ninja Box) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures, and Yousuke Kuroda (Mobile Suit Gundam 00, My Hero Academia) is in charge of the series scripts. Kotaro Nakagawa (Code Geass) and Hironori Anazawa (Scarlet Nexus) are composing the music. Professional golf coach and Junior World Golf Championship Japan team coach Tōru Inoue is overseeing the anime. Bandai Namco Pictures is producing the anime in association with the Global Golf Media Group.
Sources: Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- anime's website
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.