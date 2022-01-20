Digital Manga Service Azuki Adds 4 Manga from Glacier Bay Books, Star Fruit Books

Manga include False Stars , En Chan's House , more

KiraKira Media Inc.'s new digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that that it has added manga from Glacier Bay Books and Star Fruit Books .

The manga from Glacier Bay Books include:

False Stars: Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice by Sayaka Mogi :

Mani & Wul… they exist in a world uneasily divided between three tribes: Human, Beastkin, and Hunter. Whereas none could abide by either of the other, the two of them, Beastkin and Hunter, made a family together. This is their story… A standalone work introducing the Hunter Wul and his wolf apprentice Mani. It also “completes” the short series “ Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice ” published by Kodansha .

En Chan's House by Ayumu Arisaka:

Combining a modern artistic approach with a whimsical vision of creation mythology, the story follows the titular "En-chan" who, becoming involved in a natural disaster at a convenience store, time shifts to herself as a 1 year old child…

The manga from Star Fruit Books include:

Look Into My Eyes by Miyako Yoko:

Following the decision of the pop idol group to disband, the manga focuses on the struggle of one member who is reliant on the group to bolster her own self-esteem and keep her personal demons at bay.

The Town You Live In by Uminoji:

A full color collection of three stories. Someone learning more about who they are by accepting themselves just the way they are. someone learning more about a lover who's no longer with them, and someone learning more about the world by searching for a place where they belong in their town.

Azuki launched on June 28 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service offers simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Azuki 's first partnership was with Kodansha USA , and the service offered titles from the publisher's catalog at launch.

Free users are able to access select chapters with advertisements. There is also a subscription available to customers for US$4.99 that allows subscribers to read manga without ads. Comment threads are available on each chapter for registered user discussion.

