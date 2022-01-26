Salaryman's Club Badminton Anime Casts Takaya Kuroda as Sunlight Coach

Episode 1 preview video, character chart also posted for anime premiering Saturday

The official Twitter account for TV Asahi and LIDEN FILMS ' original badminton sports anime Salaryman's Club ( Ryman's Club ) revealed on Thursday that Takaya Kuroda is joining the anime's cast as Yasuomi Ōno, the coach of the Sunlight Beverage badminton team.

The Twitter account also posted a web preview video of the first episode and "ver. 01" of the anime's character relationship chart:





The anime focuses on badminton players on a corporate team, with characters who work at a day job in a company and also play badminton. The story centers on Mikoto Shiratori, a childhood prodigy at badminton, but who never recovered from a major loss during a high school competition. Now, he works in the sales department of the Sunlight Beverage company, playing badminton on the side.

The cast members include:

(From left to right in images above)

Jun Fukuyama as Hayato Kirishima

as Hayato Kirishima Taku Yashiro as Azuma Tachibana

as Azuma Tachibana Yūma Uchida as Takuma Kirishima

Yūki Ono as Daiki Oginome, who was #2 in the doubles' world ranking with Hayato Kirishima

as Daiki Oginome, who was #2 in the doubles' world ranking with Hayato Kirishima Ayumu Murase as Ayato Misora, the 17-year-old prodigy making his team debut

as Ayato Misora, the 17-year-old prodigy making his team debut Haruki Ishiya as Jun Yagami, who draws in spectators with his flashy plays

as Jun Yagami, who draws in spectators with his flashy plays Yukihiro Nozuyama as Ryo Natsuki, Yagami's doubles partner

as Ryo Natsuki, Yagami's doubles partner Daisuke Namikawa as Masahiko Utsugi, the Unisics coach was once a popular, charismatic player

Daiki Hamano as Shiryu Tonozaki, a blunt person who has no filter

as Shiryu Tonozaki, a blunt person who has no filter Shunichi Toki as Yuho Mashiba, a passionate man who loves muscles above all else

as Yuho Mashiba, a passionate man who loves muscles above all else Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yukei Saruhashi, a brash and impulsive man that remains hard to dislike

as Yukei Saruhashi, a brash and impulsive man that remains hard to dislike Tomokazu Sugita as Kotetsu Gokura, a man of few words but with a powerful style of play

as Kotetsu Gokura, a man of few words but with a powerful style of play Atsushi Imaruoka as Kohji Matsushita, a polite coach with a rotten core

Makoto Furukawa as Naohiro Izumo, who once worked at Sunlight Beverage and competed as a pair with Tatsuru

as Naohiro Izumo, who once worked at Sunlight Beverage and competed as a pair with Tatsuru Ryotaro Okiayu as Sentaro Ibuki, a #1 player in the male badminton singles world

as Sentaro Ibuki, a #1 player in the male badminton singles world Shun Horie as Shuhei Nakamura, a rival-turned-partner of Chiaki from another school

as Shuhei Nakamura, a rival-turned-partner of Chiaki from another school Yusuke Shirai as Chiaki Takimoto, Shuhei's current partner

as Chiaki Takimoto, Shuhei's current partner Kenji Hamada as Hajime Masatoki, a coach who aims for absolute skill and brooks no failure

The anime was originally slated to premiere on January 22, but it was delayed to January 29 due to special news bulletins covering the tsunami warnings in the wake of the Hunga Tonga underwater volcano eruption. The anime will air on TV Asahi , CS TV Asahi Channel 1, and 24 affiliates on January 22, and on BS Asahi on January 28. Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Aimi Yamauchi ( City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes unit director, Killing Bites episode director) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , which previously animated the badminton anime Hanebad! . Yamauchi is also in charge of series composition alongside Teruko Utsumi ( Sarazanmai ). Suzuhito Yasuda ( Durarara!! , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novels) drew the original character designs, and Majiro ( Barakamon , Macross Delta , 22/7 ) is drawing those character designs for animation. The group fox capture plan is composing the music.