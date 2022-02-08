Comikey Adds After God, 'Thank You, Isekai' Manga

I'm Cute Enough to Get Away With It manga also added

U.S.-based digital publisher Comikey announced on Monday that it has licensed three manga for simul-publication that will all debut in February. Comikey will release chapters weekly until the chapters are caught up to Japan, and will then switch to a simultaneous publication. All three manga serialize on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday and Manga ONE services.

Title: After God

Author(s): Sumi Eno

Summary: Japan has been invaded by Gods, leaving giant Danger Zones where once were cityscapes. While patrolling the area, Anti-God researcher Tokinaga discovers Kamikura Waka looking forlornly through the protective fence. In her eyes, he spots something deep and dangerous. Something capable of changing the world...





Title: Thank You, Isekai ( Isekai Arigatō )

Author(s): Azuki Arai, Zianazu

Summary: Chiba and Sheina, a pair of single, otaku males in their 30s that met during a highschool reunion! Shortly after hitting it off with each other, they're thrown into one misfortune after another, and before they know it... They got reincarnated in an Isekai as pretty babes!





Title: I'm Cute Enough to Get Away With It ( Kawaii Kara Giri Yuruseru )

Author(s): Jin Mokoyama

Summary: 16-year-old shut-in Yoruhiko's twin sister, Akane, ends up in a coma after getting into an accident. Not wanting to ruin her perfect attendance, Yoruhiko decides to continue her record by going to school in her place. But, in order to do so, he must disguise himself as her and attend an all-girls boarding school! How will former recluse Yoruhiko keep up his act when surrounded by his sister's friends and roommate?





Source: Press release