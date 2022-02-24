Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Anime Film Wins Japan Academy Film Prizes' Fan Popularity Award

Film also nominated for Animation of the Year

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association for excellence in film revealed on Thursday that the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) anime film won the Popularity Award at the 45th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes.

The 99 All Night Nippon radio program announced the results on Thursday at 1:00 a.m. JST (effectively, Friday). The program's listeners submitted votes on which work and actor were "the most discussed of the year" to determine the recipients of the Popularity Awards, the only Japan Academy Film Prize awards chosen by fans.

Masaki Suda won the Popularity Award in the actor category for the We Made a Beautiful Bouquet film.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time was also nominated for Animation of the Year. The other nominees were BELLE , Jujutsu Kaisen 0 , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , and Sing a Bit of Harmony .

Taisei Iwasaki , Ludvig Forssell , and Yuta Bando are nominated for the Best Music award for their work on the BELLE anime film. From live-action films of manga, Tokyo Revengers ' Mio Imada and Honey Lemon Soda's Ai Yoshikawa were nominated for Best New Actress, while What Did You Eat Yesterday? 's Hayato Isomura was nominated for Best New Actor.

Producer Kyōko Ōbayashi, film art lettering designer Toshiyuki Sasatake, and animator Sadao Tsukioka will each receive a Special Award from the Association for lifetime achievement.

The following will receive the Chairperson Award for lifetime achievement:

The recipients of posthumous Special Awards from the Chairperson for lifetime achievement are:

Kyoto Animation and Toei Animation will receive the Shigeru Okada Award for "producing high-quality films that combine entertainment and art with unique creativity and advanced technology."

The Nippon Academy-Sho Association, a Japanese group roughly comparable to America's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Oscars fame, presents the Japan Academy Film Prizes every year. The nominees all receive "Awards of Excellence," but the actual top award in each category will be presented in a ceremony on March 11 at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo.

Movies are eligible if they opened in Japan between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

The Animation of the Year category was only created 15 years ago. Last year, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train won the award. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Tekkonkinkreet , Ponyo , Summer Wars , The Secret World of Arrietty , From Up On Poppy Hill , Wolf Children , The Wind Rises , Stand By Me Doraemon , The Boy and The Beast , In This Corner of the World , Night is Short, Walk On Girl , Mirai , and Weathering With You were the previous winners. Before that, Studio Ghibli won the overall Picture of the Year Award for Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away .

Source: Comic Natalie