Neptunia, Senran Kagura Crossover Game Launches for PC on May 11

Gameplay trailer streamed

Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that Compile Heart 's Neptunia x Senran Kagura : Ninja Wars ( Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune ), the crossover action RPG for the Senran Kagura and Hyperdimension Neptunia franchises, will launch for PC via Steam on May 11. The company also streamed a gameplay trailer:

The game will launch physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch on April 19 in North America and on April 22 in Europe. The game will launch on Switch in Japan on March 17.

The game launched for PlayStation 4 physically and digitally in North America on October 26 and in Europe on October 29. The game shipped for PS4 in Japan on September 16, delayed from its original August 26 release date due to "various circumstances." Tamsoft developed the game.

Marvelous established a new subsidiary called Honey∞Parade Games in May 2017 to focus on the production and promotion of the Senran Kagura series. Series producer Kenichirō Takaki previously headed the subsidiary before he left Marvelous.

Source: Press release