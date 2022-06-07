News
Koei Tecmo Announces Nobunaga's Ambition: Hadou Smartphone Game
posted on by Alex Mateo
KOEI Tecmo announced on Tuesday a new massively multiplayer online strategy game for iOS and Android devices in the Nobunaga's Ambition series titled Nobunaga no Yabō: Hadou (Nobunaga's Ambition: Hadou). The company streamed a trailer:
In the app, players serve Warlords in the Sengoku (Warring States) period and face opponents on a map colored by four seasons. The game features Siege Battles, which allows players to fight in strategic battles in real-time.
Closed beta-test sign-ups are available now.
Nobunaga no Yabō: Shinsei (Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth), the latest game in its Nobunaga's Ambition (Nobunaga no Yabō) grand strategy game series, will launch in July 20, after a delay from 2021.
Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi shipped for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC in Japan in November 2017. KOEI Tecmo Games released the game in the West for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in June 2018.
Sources: Nobunaga's Ambition: Hadou game's website, Famitsu.com