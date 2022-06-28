Sonic Frontiers Game's Trailer Reveals Cyber Space Zone

Cyber Space features traditional speed platforming

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase revealed on Tuesday a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers , Sega 's new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. The video previews Starfall Islands, and it reveals the Cyber Space zone. Cyber Space will feature traditional speed platforming, in which players complete challenges to earn keys.

The game is slated for release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC during the holiday season this year.

The game will also get an animated prologue featuring Knuckles titled Sonic Frontiers Prologue .

Sonic Mania , the latest main game in the franchise , shipped in August 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Sonic Origins , a new collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog games, debuted for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 23.

Source: Nintendo Direct Mini