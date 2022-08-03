D3 Publisher Announces Samurai Maiden Game for Release This Winter

Hack-and-slash action game launches for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

D3 Publisher announced on Wednesday a new action game by developer Shade Inc. titled Samurai Maiden that it will release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this winter. The game will feature hack-and-slash gameplay with combination attacks and counters. The story follows schoolgirl Tsumugi Tamaori, who becomes a samurai in the Sengoku (Warring States) period. D3 Publisher streamed an announcment trailer:

The company had previously streamed a teaser trailer, describing the game as a "new project":

D3 Publisher describes the story:

SAMURAI MAIDEN follows the story of a high school student who falls asleep after a boring day of history lessons, waking alongside historical figure, Nobunaga Oda, known as the first great unifier in Japan. The two find themselves at the burning Honnoji Temple where the underworld has opened. Having trained in the art of sword fighting as a hobby, Tsumugi is suddenly put to the test in actual battle as she is gifted the evil warding blade by the desperate Nobunaga Oda, who steps into the underworld to put an end to the calamity. Even Tsumugi, an admittedly poor history student, recognizes Oda as the hero of the Sengoku period and understands she must rise to this bizarre occasion.

The game will also feature three ninjas - hardworking Iyo, the older Hagane with a mechanical body, and genius Komimi - known as The Gogake. The "Gokage System" will consist of a rapid combination of Tsumugi's sword style and The Gokage's ninjutsu. There will also be unlockable special abilities.

Source: Press release