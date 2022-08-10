Splatoon 3 Game Reveals Deep Cut, Table Turf Battles, Tricolor Turf Wars

Video previews new weapons, stages, Splash Tags, Locker Room, more

Nintendo posted a Direct stream for Splatoon 3 , the latest entry in its Splatoon shooter series, on Wednesday. The presentation introduces Deep Cut, a new musical trio consisting of Shiver, Frye and Big Man. The stream previews an "Anarchy Splatcast" and "Anarchy Rainbow" music video by Deep Cut. In addition, the game will have new Table Turf Battles in-game card game, and Tricolor Turf War Splatfest, which features three teams as opposed to the fest's usual two. The video also previews new weapons, including the Splatana and Tacticooler, stages such as Scorch Gorge and Hagglefish Market, and other various updates such as customizable Splash Tags and the Locker Room.

Splatoon 3 Direct

Deep Cut music video

There will be a pre-release Splatfest on August 27 from 12:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m EDT with the theme of rock vs. paper. vs. scissors. There will also be a Splatlands Invitational 2022 event at Pax West on September 5 at approximately 2:00 p.m. PDT, and it will be livestreamed. The game will also get free updates, paid DLC, and new amiibo.

The game will launch on September 9.

Splatoon 2 shipped for the Switch in July 2017. The game has sold 2,016,182 copies in Japan as of February 2018 to become the first Switch game to surpass 2 million copies sold in Japan.

Nintendo released the first Splatoon game for the Wii U in May 2015. The game centers on "Inklings," who are beings who can transform between human and squid form. The game pits players in a fight for territory as two teams fight to cover their battlefield with their respective paint colors.

Viz Media is releasing Sankichi Hinodeya 's manga adaptation of the first game, and is also releasing Hideki Gotō's Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show manga.

Source: Splatoon 3 Direct stream