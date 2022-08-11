Chimimo Anime Unveils New Visual, Creditless Title Sequence

The official website for the Chimimo original television anime unveiled a new visual for the anime on Thursday. Shochiku also began streaming the creditless version of the anime's opening title sequence.

The anime premiered on July 7. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime. HIDIVE is exclusively streaming the anime for the summer 2022 anime season, and Sentai Filmworks will release the series on home video at a later date.

The "heartwarming, hellish comedy" anime centers on Chimimo, who is a messenger of hell and a shape-shifting evil demon. Chimimo is one of 12 evil demons whose mission is to turn the human world into hell. The 12 demons along with "Jigoku-san" go to the human world, but Jigoku-san and Chimimo become freeloaders to a family of three sisters named Mutsumi, Hazuki, and Mei.

Illustrator Kanahei ( Kyoufu! Zombie Neko original character design) and anime studio Shinei Animation ( Doraemon , Crayon Shin-chan ) are producing the anime. Aruto Pino is directing the anime at Shinei Animation with animation cooperation by M2 ANIMATION and DeeDee Animation Studio . Kanahei is credited with the original character designs, and Mai Tsutsumi is adapting those designs for animation. Kimiko Ueno is overseeing the series scripts. Sachi Takahashi is the art director, Satoko Fujimoto is the editor, and Yashikin is composing the music.

Chiaki Mayumura is performing the opening theme song "Marukoppa" and Mikako Komatsu is performing the ending theme song "Nanda Nannan da!."