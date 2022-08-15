Live-Action 'If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die' Series Unveils ChamJam Idols' Casting, October 8 Debut

Real-life idol group @onefive plays 4 members of in-story ChamJam group

The official website for the live-action series of If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ( Oshi ga Budōkan Ittekuretara Shinu ) manga revealed more cast members and the show's October 8 premiere date on Tuesday.

Four of the new cast members are members of real-life idol group @onefive, and all seven new cast members play the members of the idol group ChamJam within the story of the show. In the story, ChamJam is a local underground idol group active in Okayama, and protagonist Eripiyo heavily supports the ChamJam member Maina Ichii.

The new cast members include:

Himena Irei as Maina Ichii



Riho Nakamura as Reo Igarashi



@onefive member MOMO as Sorane Matsuyama



@onefive member KANO as Maki Hakata



@onefive member SOYO as Yumeri Mizumori



@onefive member GUMI as Yūka Teramoto



Miu Wada as Aya Yokota





As previously announced, Sayuri Matsumura (pictured below) will play the main character Eripiyo.

The series will premiere on TV Asahi on October 8, and on ABC TV on October 9.

Kentaro Otani (live-action Black Butler , Nana ), Hitomi Kitagawa, and Akihiko Takaishi are directing the series. Kumiko Motoyama is writing the screenplay. Moe Hyūga ( If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die anime) is composing the music.

The manga's comedy story centers on a woman called "Eripiyo," who is an extreme idol fan. She is wildly enthusiastic about Maina, the shy and lowest-ranking member of the minor underground idol group Cham Jam that performs in Okayama Prefecture . She gets so wrapped up in her love for Maina during a particular performance, that she has a major nosebleed. Eri will continue to give her complete devotion to Maina until the day she can perform at Budōkan (a major performing venue in Tokyo).

Hirao launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū in 2015. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in 2016. The manga has reached over 1 million cumulative copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2020. Funimation streamed the anime under the title If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .