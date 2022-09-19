King & Prince Perform Theme Song for New Live-Action Kurosagi - The Black Swindler Series

The staff for the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga revealed on Tuesday that male idol group King & Prince will perform the theme song "Tsukiyomi."

King & Prince member Shō Hirano (pictured below) will play protagonist Kōshirō Kurosaki.

Yuina Kuroshima (live-action Ashi-Girl , Fullmetal Alchemist , seen below) will play heroine Tsurara Yoshikawa.

Eiichiro Funakoshi ( Death Note Light up the NEW world , Infini-T Force the Movie Farewell, Friend , seen below) will play Tsurara's father Tatsuki Yoshikawa, a man who always thinks of his family first, but was the victim of a scam in the past.

The series will premiere on TBS on October 21, and it will air on Fridays at 10:00 p.m. Kenta Tanaka , Yasuharu Ishii , and Shunichi Hirano are directing the series, with scripts by Eriko Shinozaki .

The manga centers on Kōshirō Kurosaki, a boy whose family were swindled out of their money. Seeking revenge, he becomes a kurosagi, a "black swindler" who only targets other swindlers. The new live-action series will set the story in the modern day in 2022.

The original manga series ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Young Sunday from 2003 to 2008, with 20 compiled book volumes. The next series, titled Shin Kurosagi , launched in Weekly Young Sunday , but switched to Big Comic Spirits after Young Sunday ceased publication in 2008. The sequel manga ran until 2012, with 18 compiled book volumes. Shin Kurosagi Kanketsu-hen began in 2012, and ended in 2013, with four compiled book volumes.

The manga already inspired a previous live-action television series starring Tomohisa Yamashita in 2006, and a sequel live-action film in 2008.

Source: Comic Natalie