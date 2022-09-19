Tubi TV Streams B't X Anime, B't X Neo OVA

Tubi TV is streaming the B't X television anime series and the B'TX Neo original video animation ( OVA ) sequel. The company is streaming Anime Midstream 's more recent English dub.

The original 25-episode television series aired in Japan in 1996. Mamoru Hamatsu ( Lupin III: Return of Pycal , Glass Mask , Legendary Armor Samurai Troopers ) directed the series at TMS Entertainment and also handled the series composition. Tubi TV describes the anime:

When his brother Kotaro is taken by the Machine Empire, whose advanced B't mechas rule with an iron fist, Teppei sets off on a dangerous rescue mission. Just as all seems lost, he revives the legendary B't called X.

The B'TX Neo 14-episode OVA series debuted in 1997. (Note: Tubi TV is only streaming the first 13 episodes.) Hajime Kamegaki ( Fushigi Yugi , Air Gear ) directed the series at TMS Entertainment , and Yoshiyuki Suga ( Saint Seiya , Slam Dunk ) was in charge of series composition. Tubi TV describes the anime:

Teppei continues his fight to save his brother Kotaro Takamiya and the world from the Machine Empire and the B't Raphael.

The series is based on a manga of the same name by Masami Kurumada ( Saint Seiya ). Tokyopop released the entire 16-volume series between 2004-2010 in North America before shutting down its North American publishing division.

Anime Midstream released the television anime on DVD in August 2018, and the OVA on DVD in April 2019. Illumitoon Entertainment had previously released part of the television anime series in two DVD volumes with English subtitles and an English dub in 2007, but the company then cancelled the remaining DVD releases.

