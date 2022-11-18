News
Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island Launches in West in Spring 2023
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Farming simulation game launches for Switch
Aksys Games announced on Thursday that it will release its Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island farming simulation game in the West in spring 2023. The game will be available for Nintendo Switch.
The company describes the game:
The residents of your magical island are depending on you to keep them thriving and content. Roam the island to collect ingredients and materials to craft the goods they need. Back on your farm, plant seeds to raise crops that will grow over time, and collect milk and eggs from your animals. Use the money and goodwill you earn from your hard work to decorate the island and make it your perfectly cute fantasy home.
Aksys Games launched its Pretty Princess Party lifestyle simulator game for Nintendo Switch in the West in December 2020. The game launched in Japan under the title Pretty Princess Magical Coordination in December 2019.
Source: Press release