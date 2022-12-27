Insomniacs After School Anime Premieres in April 2023

Manga's live-action film adaptation also to premiere in 2023

The official website of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine announced on Monday that the television anime adaptation of Makoto Ojiro 's Insomniacs After School ( Kimi wa Hōkago Insomnia ) manga will premiere in Japan in April 2023 on Tokyo TV and other television channels.

The anime's main cast includes:

Gen Sato as Ganta

as Ganta Konomi Tamura as Isaki

Yuki Ikeda is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Rintarou Ikeda ( Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It , The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yuki Fukuda ( Plunderer ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( Haikyu!! , My Hero Academia , Gundam Build Fighters ) is composing the music.

Ojiro launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in May 2019. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on January 12.

Viz Media licensed the manga in English and will release the manga's first compiled book volume on March 21. The company describes the story:

Two sleepless teenagers find kinship as they escape to their school's astronomy observatory. Unable to sleep at night, Ganta Nakami is cranky in class and unpopular with his classmates. He discovers that the school observatory, once used by the now-defunct astronomy club, may be the perfect place for a nap—but he's not alone. Fellow insomniac Isaki Magari is willing to share the observatory with Nakami, and a friendship between the two begins as they bond over the most unlikely of things. Dark rumors about what befell the members of the astronomy club keep people away from the school observatory, and that's what makes it the perfect sanctuary for Nakami and Magari to get some much-needed rest. Unfortunately, the school faculty can't allow its unsanctioned use. But if there were a new astronomy club, maybe these two insomniacs could have a place to call home!

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film that will premiere in 2023 as well. The music video for rock band Macaroni Enpitsu 's "Enshin" (Centrifuge) song featured art from the manga in 2019.