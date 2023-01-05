Trigun Stampede Anime's English-Subbed Video Previews 1st Episode Scene

Anime premieres on Saturday

Crunchyroll began streaming on Thursday an English-subtitled video for the Trigun Stampede anime, and it previews a scene from the first episode:

Crunchyroll will stream the series starting on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. EST worldwide excluding Asia, but including the Philippines, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The series will premiere on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ channels on Saturday at 11:15 p.m. (9:15 a.m. EST), before moving to its regular 11:00 p.m. timeslot for subsequent episodes.

The story follows the misadventures of Vash the Stampede, a gunman on the lam with a "60 billion double dollar" bounty on his head. Vash earned his "Stampede" nickname thanks to the destruction that zealous bounty hunters wreak on any town he visits.

The anime stars:

Kenji Mutou ( Cavity Express director, BEASTARS storyboarder, Land of the Lustrous episode director) is directing the anime at Orange . Kouji Tajima is the concept designer and is credited with the character concept. Takehiko Okishi is credited with the story draft, and Tatsurō Inamoto , Shin Okashima , and Yoshihisa Ueda are writing the srcripts and are in charge of composition. Nao Ootsu is the chief designer, and character designers include Kōdai Watanabe , Tetsurō Moronuki , Takahiko Abiru , Akiko Satō , Soji Ninomiya , and Yumihiko Amano . Tatsuya Katō ( Free! , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchises) is composing the music. The rapper and singer-songwriter Kvi Baba performs the opening theme song "TOMBI," and singer Salyu and composer Haruka Nakamura contribute the ending theme song "Hoshi no Kuzu α."

Update: Added Crunchyroll premiere time.

Source: Email correspondence