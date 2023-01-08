Voice Actress Sora Tokui Delays Program Appearance Due to COVID-19

Tokui misses Tokui Sora no Animehack TV net episode on Saturday

The official Twitter account of voice actressannounced on Saturday that theepisode slated for streaming later in the day has been delayed, due to Tokui developing a fever. Tokui's official website then confirmed on Sunday that the voice actress tested positive for COVID-19.

Tokui tweeted that she will take good care of herself and do what she can to recover.

Tokui is known for her roles as Nico Yazawa in Love Live! School idol project , Maya Jōga in Is the order a rabbit? , Paruko Nanana in Future Card Buddyfight , and Nero Yuzurisaki in Tantei Opera Milky Holmes among others.