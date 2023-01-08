News
Voice Actress Sora Tokui Delays Program Appearance Due to COVID-19
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Tokui misses Tokui Sora no Animehack TV net episode on Saturday
The official Twitter account of voice actress Sora Tokui announced on Saturday that the Tokui Sora no Animehack TV episode slated for streaming later in the day has been delayed, due to Tokui developing a fever. Tokui's official website then confirmed on Sunday that the voice actress tested positive for COVID-19.
Tokui tweeted that she will take good care of herself and do what she can to recover.
Tokui is known for her roles as Nico Yazawa in Love Live! School idol project, Maya Jōga in Is the order a rabbit?, Paruko Nanana in Future Card Buddyfight, and Nero Yuzurisaki in Tantei Opera Milky Holmes among others.