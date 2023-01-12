News
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Anime's 3rd Video Reveals, Previews Ending Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, a new anime based on horror manga artist Junji Ito's various stories, began streaming the third promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "Iu Toori" (As Was Said) by JYOCHO, and it also briefly previews all 20 stories being animated.
The anime will debut worldwide on Netflix on January 19, 2023.
The previously revealed cast includes:
- Hisako Kanemoto as Sayoko ("Unendurable Labyrinth")
- Yōko Hikasa as Chiemi ("The Long Hair in the Attic")
- Natsumi Takamori as Kuriko ("Bullied")
- Takahiro Sakurai as Kazuya Hikizuri ("The Strange Hikizuri Siblings")
- Romi Park as Kiko ("The Strange Hikizuri Siblings")
- Hajime Iijima as Shigorō ("The Strange Hikizuri Siblings")
- Risa Shimizu as Narumi ("The Strange Hikizuri Siblings")
- Ayaka Asai as Hitoshi ("The Strange Hikizuri Siblings")
- Tomoko Kaneda as Misako ("The Strange Hikizuri Siblings")
- Riho Sugiyama as Kazuko Morinaka ("The Hanging Balloons")
- Daisuke Kishio as Shinya Shiraishi ("The Hanging Balloons")
- Iori Nomizu as Kagumi Fujino ("The Hanging Balloons")
- Rie Suegara as Tomie ("Tomie: Photo")
- Yumiri Hanamori as Tsukiko Izumisawa ("Tomie: Photo")
- Taku Yashiro as Yamazaki ("Tomie: Photo")
- Tomokazu Sugita as Tachi ("Tomie: Photo")
- Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kimata ("Tomie: Photo")
- Yuji Mitsuya as Sōichi ("Four x Four Walls")
- Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kōichi ("Four x Four Walls")
- Yuka Saitō as Sayuri ("Four x Four Walls")
- Yutaka Aoyama as Tagaisu ("Four x Four Walls")
- Hiro Shimono as Oshikiri ("Intruder")
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Sonohara ("Ice Cream Truck")
- Sara Matsumoto as Tomoki ("Ice Cream Truck")
- Takatsugu Chikamatsu as Ice Cream Man ("Ice Cream Truck")
- Ryohei Kimura as Tsuyoshi Yoshikawa ("Tomb Town")
- M.A.O as Kaoru Yoshikawa ("Tomb Town")
- Aya Uchida as Izumi Murakami ("Tomb Town")
- Yuuki Kaji as Goro Shinozaki ("Library Vision")
- Tomoe Hanba as Koko Shinozaki ("Library Vision")
- Fumiko Orikasa as Rumi ("Headless Statue")
- Takashi Kondō as Shimada ("Headless Statue")
- Shun Horie as Goro ("The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel")
- Tomomi Mineuchi as Mari ("The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel")
- Risa Mizuno as Koyama ("The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel")
- Daisuke Hirakawa as Akaska ("Mold")
- Kousuke Okano as Seiji ("Mold")
- Ken Uo as Rogi ("Mold");
- Lynn as Reimi ("Layers of Fear")
- Romi Park as Narumi ("Layers of Fear")
- Mina Kobayashi as Mother ("Layers of Fear")
- Kaito Ishikawa as Wadatsumi ("The Thing that Drifted Ashore")
- Yūko Kobayashi as Mie ("The Thing that Drifted Ashore")
- Yuuto Suzuki as Ishida ("Alley")
- Seiko Ueda as Shinobu ("Alley")
- Shoko Nakagawa as Mayumi Santo ("Whispering Woman")
- Mie Sonozaki as Mitsu Uchida ("Whispering Woman")
- Tomoko Kaneda as Coron ("Soichi's Beloved Pet")
- Shuuhei Sakaguchi as Yuji Hirano ("The Sandman's Lair")
- Junko Oka as Mari ("The Sandman's Lair")
Shinobu Tagashira, the director of the previous Junji Ito "Collection" television anime, is returning as director and character designer. Kaoru Sawada similarly returns from Junji Ito "Collection" as scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music, and Hozumi Gōda is the sound director. Studio DEEN is animating the series. MADKID performs the anime's opening theme song "Paranoid."
The anime will include 20 stories from Ito's body of work that will be animated "for the first time."
Ito previously revealed that his Itō Junji Kesssaku-shū (Junji Ito Masterworks Collection) manga collection had a new anime project in the works. The manga collection features some of Ito's more famous works and has 11 total volumes, published between 2011-2013.
