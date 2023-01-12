×
News
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Anime's 3rd Video Reveals, Previews Ending Song

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
JYOCHO performs "Iu Toori" song for January 19 Netflix anime

The official website for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, a new anime based on horror manga artist Junji Ito's various stories, began streaming the third promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "Iu Toori" (As Was Said) by JYOCHO, and it also briefly previews all 20 stories being animated.

The anime will debut worldwide on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

The previously revealed cast includes:

Shinobu Tagashira, the director of the previous Junji Ito "Collection" television anime, is returning as director and character designer. Kaoru Sawada similarly returns from Junji Ito "Collection" as scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music, and Hozumi Gōda is the sound director. Studio DEEN is animating the series. MADKID performs the anime's opening theme song "Paranoid."

The anime will include 20 stories from Ito's body of work that will be animated "for the first time."

Ito previously revealed that his Itō Junji Kesssaku-shū (Junji Ito Masterworks Collection) manga collection had a new anime project in the works. The manga collection features some of Ito's more famous works and has 11 total volumes, published between 2011-2013.

Sources: Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre anime's website, Comic Natalie

