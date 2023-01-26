The Reprise of the Spear Hero Spinoff Manga Ends

Manga launched in August 2017 with final volume slated for this March

Kadokawa 's Comic Walker website published the final chapter of Neet 's manga adaptation of Yusagi Aneko 's The Reprise of the Spear Hero story on Thursday. The manga's 11th and final compiled book volume will ship in March.

One Peace Books is releasing both the manga and the light novels, and describes the manga:

Don't like the outcome? Then start over and do it again! An exhilarating, new otherworldly redemption fantasy begins in this spin-off of the massively popular otherworldly fantasy, The Rising of the Shield Hero ! Motoyasu Kitamura is summoned to another world to serve as the Spear Hero, but something eventually manages to kill him. When he dies Motoyasu suddenly finds himself back on the day he was first summoned to the new world—without losing any of his power! It's the start of a new game in god mode! This time he's determined to get things right—for the sake of his beloved Filo-tan, the magnificent filolials, and his “father,” the Shield Hero.

Neet launched the manga adaptation on the Comic Walker and Nico Nico Seiga websites in August 2017. One Peace Books published the seventh volume in February 2022.

Seven Seas Entertainment published all seven volumes of Neet 's manga adaptation of Hajime Asano 's Mayo Chiki! light novels from 2012 to 2014. The company re-released the manga in three omnibus volumes from 2015 to 2016.

Aneko launched the spinoff of his The Rising of the Shield Hero story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō!" (Let's Become Novelists!) website in 2014, after finishing the main The Rising of the Shield Hero story. Aneko ended the story in 2015. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Seira Minami in September 2017, and the third volume shipped in July 2018. One Peace Books published the third volume in March 2021.

Aneko launched the original story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō!" (Let's Become Novelists!) website in 2012, and ended it in 2014. Kadokawa released the first print novel volume with illustrations by Seira Minami in August 2013, and the 22nd volume shipped in June 2019. One Peace Books also releases the novels in English, and released the 22nd nobel volume in December 2021. Aiya Kyu launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in 2014, and the 21st volume shipped on June 22. One Peace Books released the manga's 18th volume in English on June 14.

The Rising of the Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll premiered the first dubbed episode at Crunchyroll Expo in September 2018 with guests from the anime.

The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 , the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero television anime series, premiered in April 2022. The anime will have a third season.

