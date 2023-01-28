News
Reina Kondo Performs Opening Theme for My Clueless First Friend Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime of Taku Kawamura's My Clueless First Friend (Jijou wo Shiranai Tenkousei ga Guigui Kuru.) manga revealed on Saturday that Reina Kondo will perform the show's opening theme song "Alcor to Polaris." hisakuni is writing, composing, and arranging the song. Kondo also voices the role of Umi Adachi in the anime.
The anime will premiere in April in Japan on the TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, BS Fuji, Animax, and other channels. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.
The anime stars:
- Konomi Kohara as Akane Nishimura
- Shizuka Ishigami as Taiyō Takada.
- Kengo Kawanishi as Daichi Hino
- Reina Kondo as Umi Adachi
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Yukiko Takada
Shigenori Kageyama (DYNAMIC CHORD, Himawari!, Himawari Too!!) is directing the anime at St.Signpost, and Chikashi Kadekaru (Mieruko-chan, Juni Taisen: Zodiac War) is designing the characters. Takafumi Hoshikawa (2001 Shaman King storyboard, unit director) and Shogo Yasukawa (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Ayakashi Triangle) are in charge of the series scripts, and Toshio Masuda (Kamisama Kiss, Naruto) is composing the music.
Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
One lonely, gloomy fifth-grade girl is the target of her classmates' relentless bullying and teasing—that is, until a new kid arrives on the scene. Friendly Takada is as clueless as he is well-meaning, but somehow he possesses the magic ability to start drawing "Grim Reaper" Nishimura out of her shell. As the elementary schoolers experience all the fun of a childhood summer together—from going to the pool to picking sunflowers to watching fireworks—an unusual friendship blossoms!
Kawamura launched the ongoing manga in Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine in May 2018.
Sources: My Clueless First Friend anime's website, Comic Natalie