Musician, Composer Masanori Takumi Wins Grammy Award
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Takumi's Sakura album won Best Global Music Album
Musician and composer Masanori Takumi won a Grammy for Best Global Music Album for his Sakura album at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday.
Takumi released the album under the artist name Masa Takumi in September 2022.
Takumi has composed music for such anime as Koi Kaze, Genshiken, Kujibiki Unbalance, Peach Girl, Suzuka, Witchblade, and Claymore. He has also composed music for artists, with the songs serving as theme songs for anime. Such artists include Aki Misato, Miyuki Hashimoto, Alice Nine, Jungo Yoshida, Yoko Ishida, ViViD, AAA, DA PUMP, and EXILE.
Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web