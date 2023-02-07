Storyboard Artist/Animation Director William Ruzicka Passes Away

©Crunchyroll

High Guardian Spice, Onyx Equinox

A GoFundMe campaign page revealed on Monday that storyboard artist and animation director William Ruzicka () passed away on February 1. He had been having breathing difficulties, and he passed out as he was getting into his car to take himself to urgent care.

The campaign is raising money for a Life Memorial event for Ruzicka, tentatively scheduled for March. Money raised will cover the memorial venue, dinner, drinks, and other related expenses. The campaign will donate excess funds in Ruzicka's name to a charity that will be revealed later. As of press time, the campaign has raised US$4,070 raised out of a goal of US$35,000.

Ruzicka worked on multiple animated series including the Crunchyroll original series High Guardian Spice and Onyx Equinox . He served as storyboard artist for both series as well as director for the former's final episode. Ruzicka also worked on the Invincible, Blood of Zeus, Star Trek: Lower Decks , and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight animated series, as well as the Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob and Wonder Woman: Bloodlines animated films.

Source: GoFundMe