News
Bosanimal Anime Reveals 2 Cast Members, April 3 Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Sanrio's Bosanimal character line revealed two cast members and the April 3 premiere for the anime on Monday. The cast members include:
The anime will premiere on Fuji TV's "Nonstop" programming block on April 3.
The character line's name is a play on the Japanese word "bosa bosa," which means both dishevelled hair, and to while away the time. The characters are animals who live the way they are. The anime will focus on the everyday life of bunny Sakura, the cat Cathy, and the hamster Ran. Sanrio debuted the character line in 2021.
Isamu Ueno (PRECARIOUS WOMAN EXECUTIVE MISS BLACK GENERAL, I'm From Japan, Mrs. Warabi) is directing the anime at maroyaka and soket, in collaboration with ODDJOB Inc. Hiromu Kumamoto, Aya Satsuki, and Chihiro Amano are penning the scripts.
Source: Comic Natalie