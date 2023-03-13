Bosanimal Anime Reveals 2 Cast Members, April 3 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Sanrio 's Bosanimal character line revealed two cast members and the April 3 premiere for the anime on Monday. The cast members include:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Ran



© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. ぼさにまる製作委員会

Hikolohee as Cathy



© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. ぼさにまる製作委員会

© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. ぼさにまる製作委員会

The anime will premiere on's "Nonstop" programming block on April 3.

The character line's name is a play on the Japanese word "bosa bosa," which means both dishevelled hair, and to while away the time. The characters are animals who live the way they are. The anime will focus on the everyday life of bunny Sakura, the cat Cathy, and the hamster Ran. Sanrio debuted the character line in 2021.

Isamu Ueno ( PRECARIOUS WOMAN EXECUTIVE MISS BLACK GENERAL , I'm From Japan , Mrs. Warabi ) is directing the anime at maroyaka and soket , in collaboration with ODDJOB Inc. Hiromu Kumamoto , Aya Satsuki , and Chihiro Amano are penning the scripts.



Source: Comic Natalie