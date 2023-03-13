×
News
Bosanimal Anime Reveals 2 Cast Members, April 3 Premiere

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Atsumi Tanezaki, Hikolohee join Sanrio anime's cast

The official website for the television anime of Sanrio's Bosanimal character line revealed two cast members and the April 3 premiere for the anime on Monday. The cast members include:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Ran
ran
Hikolohee as Cathy
cathy
bosanimaru
The anime will premiere on Fuji TV's "Nonstop" programming block on April 3.

The character line's name is a play on the Japanese word "bosa bosa," which means both dishevelled hair, and to while away the time. The characters are animals who live the way they are. The anime will focus on the everyday life of bunny Sakura, the cat Cathy, and the hamster Ran. Sanrio debuted the character line in 2021.

Isamu Ueno (PRECARIOUS WOMAN EXECUTIVE MISS BLACK GENERAL, I'm From Japan, Mrs. Warabi) is directing the anime at maroyaka and soket, in collaboration with ODDJOB Inc. Hiromu Kumamoto, Aya Satsuki, and Chihiro Amano are penning the scripts.

