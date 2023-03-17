Kichi Uekawa Launches New Manga

Shiikuin no Onee-chan ni Koishita Penguin launches on April 14

Image courtesy of Tokyopop

Weekly Manga Times

Shiikuin no Onee-chan ni Koishita Penguin

The March 31 issue of'smagazine announced on Friday that, pictured right) is launching a new manga titled(A Penguin Who Fell in Love with the Zookeeper's Older Sister) on April 14.

Tokyopop licensed Uekawa's A Complicated Omega's Second Love ( Kojirase Omega no Nidome no Koi ) manga, and it describes the story:

Sakura, an office worker at the top of his game working for a major company, has a complex over being an Omega. He hates that Alphas are always oppressing Omegas and has resolved to be Mate-free for life. One day, however, he loses his memory in a freak accident, and finds out that somehow he and his colleague — an Alpha named Narushige, whom he's always thought of as a rival — have become mated! At first, Sakura is adamantly against the arrangement, but by and by, Narushige's steadfast compassion, trust, and affection as his partner leave Sakura finding himself attracted to him...

Uekawa launched the manga in Gentosha 's Lynx magazine in June 2021, and ended it in February 2022. The manga's single compiled book volume shipped in Japan in March 2022.

Source: Weekly Manga Times March 31 issue