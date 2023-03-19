WIT Studio, Flying Dog's 'Fuyu no Okurimono' Anime Short Streamed

Film has so far ranked at #1 on opening day in every country outside Japan where it has screened ― The Mainichi Shimbun reported on Friday that Makoto Shinkai's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film has sold more than 2 million tickets outside of Japan. So far, the film has ranked at #1 in every country outside of Japan on its first day of screening in that country. The film is planned to screen in 199 co...