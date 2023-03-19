News
WIT Studio, Flying Dog's 'Fuyu no Okurimono' Anime Short Streamed
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Flying Dog began streaming it and Wit Studio's "Fuyu no Okurimono" (Winter Present) anime short on Saturday. The video features JUNNA's theme song "Haru no Yume" (Spring Dream).
The short stars:
- Shion Shimizu as Hina
- Hiroki Gotō as Yeti
- Kana Ichinose as Mother
- Ryōta Asari as Father
- Hana Sato as Buka (Subordinate)
Kazuaki Terasawa directed, scripted, and storyboarded the anime at Wit Studio with animation cooperation by Studio Kafka. Tomomi Kawatsuma designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Yuko Kobari was the color designer, Seiki Tamura was the art director, Katsuto Ogawa was the director of photography, and Akiho Matsui was in charge of setting production. Haruka Matsushita was in charge of recording, and Noriko Izumo was in charge of sound effects. n-buna composed the music at Flying Dog. Shōji Hata was the sound director at Sound Team Don Juan.
JUNNA's fifth anniversary third full album Dear will include the short on the Blu-ray Disc version of the release on April 12. Flying Dog states the short "tells the story of a young girl's growth through an encounter with a mysterious creature."