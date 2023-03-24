Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō TV Anime Gets New Series on April 7

The official website for the television anime of author Reiko Hiroshima and illustrator jyajya 's children's novel series Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō announced on Friday that a new series will premiere on NHK 's E Tele channel on April 7.

In the new series, a mysterious person approaches the customers of the title snack shop Zenitendō and looks into their deepest secrets. Shinya Owada plays this figure, Professor Rokujō.

Katsumi Ono ( Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima , Senki Zesshō Symphogear G , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's ) replaces Satoshi Tomioka ( Usavich , Yanyan Machiko ) as the director of the new series at Toei Animation and Kanaban Graphics . Most of the rest of the staff is returning for the new series.

The new series will premiere with the anime's 85th overall episode on April 7 at 6:40 p.m. (5:40 a.m.)

The television anime premiered in September 2020, and started a new arc on April 8, 2022.

Yūji Kobayashi ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal ) is in charge of series scripts. Satoru Matsuda ( Robot Girls Z+ ) is the sound director. MICHIRU ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Given , Izetta: The Last Witch ) is composing the music.

The novel series' story centers on the mysterious candy and snack shop Zenitendō, which only lucky people can find. The shop's proprietor is a woman named Beniko, and she can recommend the perfect candy for each person's troubles. However, things might not turn out as hoped if people eat or use the confections incorrectly. Whether Beniko's sweets bring fortune or misfortune is up to the people who receive them.

Eiga Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō was one of four segments in the new installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series revival. The omnibus film opened in theaters in Japan in August 2020. The film was slated to premiere in theaters in Japan in April 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

The novel series debuted in May 2013, and is ongoing. The franchise has more than 1.4 million copies in print.