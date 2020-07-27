Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, September 8 Debut

The official website for the television anime of author Reiko Hiroshima and illustrator jyajya's children's novel series Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō revealed the anime's cast, staff, and September 8 premiere on Monday.

Nobue Iketani will play the main character Beniko (seen below). Fukujurō Katayama will play Sumimaru.

Satoshi Tomioka ( Usavich , Yanyan Machiko ) is directing the anime at Toei Animation and Kanaban Graphics . Yūji Kobayashi ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal ) is in charge of series scripts. Satoru Matsuda ( Robot Girls Z+ ) is the sound director. MICHIRU ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Given , Izetta: The Last Witch ) is composing the music. Musician emi noda is performing the opening theme song "Kisōtengai Fushigi o Dōzo" (Take a Bizarre Mystery), while KOCHO is performing the ending song "Hanya Maru Manten, Zenitenya" (Hanya Perfect Score, Zenitenya).

The anime will premiere on September 8 on the NHK E-Tele network, and will air every Friday from 6:45 p.m. to 6:54 p.m.

The novel series' story centers on the mysterious candy and snack shop Zenitendō, which only lucky people can find. The shop's proprietor is a woman named Beniko, and she can recommend the perfect candy for each person's troubles. However, things might not turn out as hoped if people eat or use the confections incorrectly. Whether Beniko's sweets bring fortune or misfortune is up to the people who receive them.

The novel series' first volume debuted in May 2013, and Kaiseisha released the 13th volume on April 16.

The novel series is also inspiring the Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō: Tsuritai Yaki segment in the new installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series revival. The film was slated to premiere in theaters in Japan on April 24, but it was delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It is now rescheduled to August 14.

Sources: Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō anime's website, MoCa News