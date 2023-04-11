Tamiki Wakaki's 365 Days to the Wedding Manga Listed With Anime

©Tamiki Wakaki, Shogakukan, Seven Seas

365 Days to the Wedding

Kekkon Surutte, Hontō Desu ka ?: 365 Days to the Wedding

The official Twitter account for thebranch of the Cybex cafe chain posted a photo on Tuesday of the 10th compiled book volume of's) manga. According to the wrapround jacket band in the photo, the manga is getting an anime.

The manga's 10th compiled book volume ships on Wednesday.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Takuya and Rika are coworkers in a travel agency in Tokyo. They're both single, but they don't mind, since they're introverts with fulfilling lives at home. Unfortunately, now their job is looking to staff an office in Siberia, and non-married employees are the first to be considered. Rika is desperate to avoid the transfer and goes to Takuya with an idea: if they pretend they're getting married in a year, they can stay in Tokyo. The only problem is the two of them barely know each other! If these two quiet coworkers “fake” a relationship, will it turn into something real?

Wakaki launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in March 2020.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation on October 7.

Source: Cybex Kashiwas branch's Twitter account