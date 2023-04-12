My Clueless First Friend Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Premiere

© 川村 拓／SQUARE ENIX・事情を知らない製作委員会がグイグイくる。

My Clueless First Friend

announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor the television anime of's) manga on April 16.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Paul Cline , KyLeigh Zimmerer , Morgan Lauré , Ciarán Strange , Drew Breedlove , Comona Lewin , Bev Mageto , and Celeste Perez .

Helena Walstrom is directing the English dub with assistant Kevin Thelwell . Jaman Roberson is the lead ADR engineer with assistant Paul Cline . Macy Anne Johnson is writing the English script with supervisor Katelyn Barr . Christian Thorsen is in charge of ADR prep.

The anime premiered on April 9 in Japan on the Tokyo MX channel. The anime also began streaming in advance in Japan on the ABEMA service on April 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Shigenori Kageyama ( DYNAMIC CHORD , Himawari! , Himawari Too!! ) is directing the anime at St.Signpost , and Chikashi Kadekaru ( Mieruko-chan , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War ) is designing the characters. Takafumi Hoshikawa (2001 Shaman King storyboard, unit director) and Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Ayakashi Triangle ) are in charge of the series scripts, and Toshio Masuda ( Kamisama Kiss , Naruto ) is composing the music. Kitri is performing the anime's ending theme song "Kokorone."

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

One lonely, gloomy fifth-grade girl is the target of her classmates' relentless bullying and teasing—that is, until a new kid arrives on the scene. Friendly Takada is as clueless as he is well-meaning, but somehow he possesses the magic ability to start drawing "Grim Reaper" Nishimura out of her shell. As the elementary schoolers experience all the fun of a childhood summer together—from going to the pool to picking sunflowers to watching fireworks—an unusual friendship blossoms!

Kawamura launched the ongoing manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in May 2018.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)