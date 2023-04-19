×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Magical Girl Magical Destroyers Anime Casts Kouki Uchiyama, Nobuyuki Hiyama

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Voices of "@Gō," Itasha Driver

The official website for Magical Girl Magical Destroyers (Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers), an original television anime by underground art and music creator Jun Inagawa, revealed on Wednesday more cast members and their characters, which will appear on the third episode on Friday,.

The newly announced cast members are:

Kouki Uchiyama as @Gō (@号), one of the four heavenly kings of SSC
atgo.png
© Magical Destroyers Committee
Nobuyuki Hiyama as Itasha Driver, a driver for a maid cafe
itashadriver.png
© Magical Destroyers Committee

The anime's website also revealed the character Peloce, a large robot operated by @Gō.

peloche.png
© Magical Destroyers Committee

The anime's previously announced cast includes:

The anime premiered in Japan on April 7 in the Animeism programming block on the MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

magical-kv2
©Magical Destroyers Committee
Inagawa is credited for the story and original character designs, based on concepts from his previous art projects. Hiroshi Ikehata (FLCL Progressive, Kiratto Pri☆Chan) is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio (Grisaia: Phantom Trigger, The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬, Azur Lane). Masao Kawase (Azure Striker Gunvolt action director, Kiratto Pri☆Chan assistant director) is the assistant director. Daishiro Tanimura (Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet, Golden Kamuy episode scriptwriter) is in charge of the series' scripts. Blue's voice actress Aimi performs the opening theme song "MAGICAL DESTROYER," and composer Akira Hashiba's artist unit The 13th tailor performs the ending theme song "Gospelion in a classic love."

Inagawa is known for blurring the boundaries between various sub-cultures such as anime and music. While Inagawa has collaborated with numerous apparel brands and musicians, this is the first project in which he was able to create what he "truly wanted to do."

The franchise is also getting a smartphone game titled Magical Girl Destroyers Kai. The game will feature the anime's heroines Anarchy, Blue, and Pink. Sumire Uesaka will voice a new heroine for the game named Peace. She is also performing the game's theme song "Rebellion." A pre-registration campaign began on February 1.

Sources: Magical Girl Magical Destroyers anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives