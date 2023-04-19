Magical Girl Magical Destroyers Anime Casts Kouki Uchiyama, Nobuyuki Hiyama

Voices of "@Gō," Itasha Driver

The official website for Magical Girl Magical Destroyers ( Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers ), an original television anime by underground art and music creator Jun Inagawa , revealed on Wednesday more cast members and their characters, which will appear on the third episode on Friday,.

The newly announced cast members are:

Kouki Uchiyama as @Gō (@号), one of the four heavenly kings of SSC

© Magical Destroyers Committee

Nobuyuki Hiyama as Itasha Driver, a driver for a maid cafe

© Magical Destroyers Committee

The anime's website also revealed the character Peloce, a large robot operated by @Gō.

© Magical Destroyers Committee

The anime's previously announced cast includes:

The anime premiered in Japan on April 7 in the Animeism programming block on the MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

©Magical Destroyers Committee

Inagawa is credited for the story and original character designs, based on concepts from his previous art projects.) is directing the anime at).action director,assistant director) is the assistant director.episode scriptwriter) is in charge of the series' scripts. Blue's voice actressperforms the opening theme song "MAGICAL DESTROYER," and composer Akira Hashiba's artist unitperforms the ending theme song "Gospelion in a classic love."

Inagawa is known for blurring the boundaries between various sub-cultures such as anime and music. While Inagawa has collaborated with numerous apparel brands and musicians, this is the first project in which he was able to create what he "truly wanted to do."

The franchise is also getting a smartphone game titled Magical Girl Destroyers Kai . The game will feature the anime's heroines Anarchy, Blue, and Pink. Sumire Uesaka will voice a new heroine for the game named Peace. She is also performing the game's theme song "Rebellion." A pre-registration campaign began on February 1.