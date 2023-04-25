Tsuburaya Productions, Netflix's Ultraman CG Animated Film Premieres in 2024

Coraline animator Shannon Tindle directs film

©Tsuburaya Productions, Netflix

announced on Tuesday that it and' upcomingCG animated feature film will premiere in 2024.

Shannon Tindle (animator for Coraline , Kubo and the Two Strings ) is making his feature directorial debut with this film, with John Aoshima as co-director. Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light and Magic are credited as the production companies. Tindle is also co-writing the film with Marc Haimes. Tom Knott is credited as producer, and Lisa Poole as co-producer.

The staff is aiming to cast "a mix of Japanese and western stars, coupled with a large number of below-the-line talent from Japan."

Tsuburaya describes the film:

Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman , but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman .

Netflix previously debuted an Ultraman CG anime based on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga in April 2019. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki directed the anime at Production I.G The anime's final season Ultraman Final will have a worldwide Netflix debut on May 11.

Studio Khara 's Shin Ultraman film debuted in Japan in May 2022 and ranked at #1 in its first weekend. The film earned a combined total of US$601,490 in its U.S. screenings on January 11 and 12. The film also screened in the U.K., Ireland, and Canada on January 11-12.

Source: Email correspondence