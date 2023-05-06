Under Ninja TV Anime Announces Main Cast

The staff for the television anime of Kengo Hanazawa 's Under Ninja manga announced the anime's main cast on Sunday.

© 花沢健吾・講談社／アンダーニンジャ製作委員会

From left to right in the image above:

©花沢健吾・講談社／アンダーニンジャ製作委員会

Manga publisher Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

A high school loner is given the part-time job of a lifetime as a modern day ninja tasked to perform international assassinations. After World War II, Allied Command in Japan developed a new agency to help manage terrorism and violence within the Pacific region. The agency was staffed with ninja and they were initially tasked to handle domestic affairs. Eventually that program grew to its current form, managing 20,000 ninja across a range of domestic and international affairs. One of those ninja happens to be Kurō. The seventeen-year-old high school loser is now poised to be the next line of defense against a potential surge in foreign assassins invading Tokyo.

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions , and Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Nobuteru Yuki ( Orange ) is designing the characters. Shōta Kowashi ( Pui Pui Molcar ) is composing the music, and Pony Canyon is producing the music.

Chihiro Ueno is the sub-character designer. Seiji Handa ( Spy×Family ) is handling mecha prop design, and Natsumi Yamada ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is in charge of prop design. Akio Ujiie ( Adachi and Shimamura ) and Reina Iwasaki ( How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega ) are the chief animation directors. Masami Saito ( The Dawn of the Witch ) is the art director. Yumi Aburaya ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is the color key artist. Hideyuki Sakai ( Adachi and Shimamura ) is credited for the 3D CG. Tsuyoshi Shimura ( FUUTO PI ) is the compositing director of photography. Wataru Uchida ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is editing the series. Masafumi Mima ( Bubble ) is the sound director, and Dax Production ( When They Cry - Higurashi ) is in charge of sound production.

The series will debut in October.

©花沢健吾・講談社／アンダーニンジャ製作委員会

Hanazawa () launched the manga in'sin July 2018. The manga's ninth compiled book volume shipped on January 6, and the 10th volume will ship on Monday.

Hanazawa launched the I am a Hero manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2009, and ended the series in 2017 with 22 volumes. The manga inspired two spinoff manga series. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in April 2016. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in North America.

