Undead Girl Murder Farce TV Anime Casts Maaya Uchida as Nora the Werewolf

Steely calm girl hails from village of werewolves

The staff for the anime of Yugo Aosaki 's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels revealed on Friday that Maaya Uchida will play Nora. Nora is a steely calm werewolf girl from a village of similarly lupine inhabitants.

© 青崎有吾・講談社/鳥籠使い一行

The anime will debut on'sblock in July.will stream the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.

The series will star:

Mamoru Hatakeyama ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is directing the anime at Lapin Track . Noboru Takagi ( Golden Kamuy ) is handling series composition. Noriko Itou ( Kakegurui ) is designing the characters based on original designs by Zerogo Iwamoto. Naho Kozono ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is serving as sub-character designer and chief animation director. Yuma Yamaguchi ( I'M KODAMA KAWASHIRI ) is composing the music. Kazuhiro Wakabayashi ( Bungo Stray Dogs ) is the sound director.

Aosaki launched the novel series in 2015.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

The end of the 19th century—a vampire's wife is murdered, and the detective known as the "cage user" is called in to solve the crime. But there's more to the detective and the curtained birdcage he carries...after all, when solving a case involving a monster, it might just take one to know one!

Haruka Tomoyama launched the manga adaptation based on Aosaki's story in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in June 2016. The manga has since moved to the Nemesis magazine in June 2017, and then again to the Comic Days website in September 2018.